California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of The Ensign Group worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

