California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Holdings Lifted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 3,823.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,430 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of California Resources worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,309,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $170,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 96.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after buying an additional 638,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,001,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,199,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRC opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,121 shares of company stock worth $24,057,272 in the last 90 days.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

