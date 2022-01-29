Callisto Network Reaches Market Cap of $12.92 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $52,319.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.92 or 0.06825359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

