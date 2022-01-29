Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 39.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $158.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

