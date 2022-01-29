Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,389.62

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,389.62 ($32.24) and traded as low as GBX 2,380 ($32.11). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,380 ($32.11), with a volume of 3,402 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £496.49 million and a PE ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,572.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,389.62.

About Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

