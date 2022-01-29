Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

CNI opened at $119.83 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

