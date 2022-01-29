Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,663,461 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.35% of Canadian National Railway worth $362,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI opened at $119.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

