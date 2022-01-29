Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
Canadian Pacific Railway has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
CP opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.