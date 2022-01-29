Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Canadian Pacific Railway has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

CP opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

