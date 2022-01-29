Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,965,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.83% of Cannae worth $216,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 3,249.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cannae by 33.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 9.5% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 17.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after buying an additional 119,984 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

NYSE CNNE opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.