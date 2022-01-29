CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.00 and traded as high as C$8.17. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.15, with a volume of 215,776 shares changing hands.

DBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. decreased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43. The stock has a market cap of C$706.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.03.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

