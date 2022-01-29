Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTAGF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Capita has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Company Profile

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.