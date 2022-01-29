Capital Counsel LLC NY Acquires Shares of 356,448 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 356,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,353,000. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.