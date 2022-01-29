Capital Counsel LLC NY Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287,543 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.7% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $75,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.81 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

