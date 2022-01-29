Capital Counsel LLC NY Has $182.90 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 9.0% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $182,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.27. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.