Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 3,735 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 12.6% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.81% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $256,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,430.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,552.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,514.84.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

