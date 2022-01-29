Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CDW by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in CDW by 5.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,243,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 17,858.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 88,220 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $184.53 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $130.22 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

