Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 285.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,180 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of AGCO worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.