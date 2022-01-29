Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 57,638 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,638 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

