Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 364,518 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 364,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.30% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 82,431 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,855,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

NYSE PBF opened at $16.18 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

