Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,711 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of AGNC Investment worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 596,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,326,000 after purchasing an additional 410,278 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

AGNC opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

The firm also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

