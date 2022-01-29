Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.65 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,431 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 79,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 40,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 832.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,856 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period.

GDXJ stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

