Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,203,000 after buying an additional 77,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $129.46 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.