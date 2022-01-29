Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Boot Barn worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 132.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 58.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Boot Barn by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.42.

BOOT opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.