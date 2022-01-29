Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $5.99 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 598.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $97.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

