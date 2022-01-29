Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,221,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,184,000 after acquiring an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.12. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.