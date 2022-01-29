Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $3.58 Million in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3,978.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.20. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

