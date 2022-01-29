Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $4.98 Million in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210,323 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of BOX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

