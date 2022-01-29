Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $6.05 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,701 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VMware by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in VMware by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

