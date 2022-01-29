Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 42,619 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 63,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.61 and a 200-day moving average of $229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

