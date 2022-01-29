Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $225.21 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.95 and a 200 day moving average of $280.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

