Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Cirrus Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.

CRUS stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $99.35.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

