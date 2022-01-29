Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 53,118 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,118 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.21% of Eventbrite worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Eventbrite by 40.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 79.2% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Eventbrite by 30.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 91,253 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 48.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.93. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

