Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 462,544 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 462,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Coty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.13 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

