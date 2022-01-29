Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 54,963 The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.36% of Lovesac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lovesac alerts:

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,412 shares of company stock worth $23,814,570. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOVE stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $764.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOVE. raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.