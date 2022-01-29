Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,147 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Pure Storage worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 32.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 142,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.