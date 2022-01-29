Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 9,780 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Avalara by 1.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Avalara by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,302 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,157. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $103.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

