Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.