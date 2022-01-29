Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Releases Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 61.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

