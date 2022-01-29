Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires 31,212 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,890.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $222.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,331 shares of company stock worth $68,463,817. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

