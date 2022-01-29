Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires 322,278 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 322,278 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

