Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires 43,473 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 112.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 196.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 107,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,095,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,843,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $113.74 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

