Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires 5,149 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after buying an additional 581,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,036,000 after buying an additional 471,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CBRE opened at $98.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

