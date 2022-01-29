Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 336,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NCLH opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

