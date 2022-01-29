Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 140,422 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,207,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Entegris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $111.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.61. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

