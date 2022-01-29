Capitolis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5,691.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Kimco Realty worth $20,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after purchasing an additional 978,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

