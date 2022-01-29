Capitolis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 127.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,878 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $2,834,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $68.19 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

