Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 144,041 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 194.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,041 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Royal Gold worth $21,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 11,371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

