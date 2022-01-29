Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 14,799 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

