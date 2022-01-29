Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 38,704 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2,947.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after acquiring an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $199.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.77 and a 200 day moving average of $213.53. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

