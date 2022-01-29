Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 223,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 36.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.86 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

